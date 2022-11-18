Strood lorry crash: One dead and 40-year-old man arrested
A man has died after collision between a lorry and a car.
It happened at about 13:30 GMT on Thursday, at the junction of Frindsbury Road and Station Road in Strood, Kent.
Police said a Renault lorry turning into Station Road collided with a black Vauxhall. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
