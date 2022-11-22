Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside.
Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked.
She was left with multiple injuries including broken ribs, a blood clot and lesions to her lungs.
Mrs Collins said she was "about 35 metres away" from a herd when one began to charge at her.
"The cow came thundering towards me and I heard my husband say 'oh no' and I thought I was going to die because of the anguish in his voice," she said.
"I had no time to do anything other than turn my shoulder as the cow's head hit me and I was thrown into the air. I was like a rag doll being tossed around and repeatedly trampled."
She has advised others to be "wary" about crossing fields with cows in.
Mrs Collins was airlifted to hospital where she spent five days.
Her husband Geoff said: "It was a shock seeing Stella being rolled over and not being able to do anything about it. How do you frighten a cow away?"
Mrs Collins is still undergoing weekly rehabilitation and physiotherapy.
"I still have all this pain doing just everyday activities and am just not the person I was," she said.
"I have lost my confidence and still suffer flashbacks of the cow being over me, snorting as it trampled me again and again."
