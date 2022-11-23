Tonbridge: Man charged with firing catapult at police officer
A man has been charged with firing a catapult at a pursuing police officer.
Police were called to a report of a shed break-in at Lavender Hill, near Tonbridge, at 03:45 GMT on Sunday.
A man identified during a search was chased on foot by an officer and two members of the public and then arrested.
A catapult was allegedly used to cause criminal damage to a property before police arrived, and then fired during the pursuit, Kent Police said.
The man was charged with three counts of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, burglary and two public order offences, which included homophobic abuse aimed at a police officer.
He was also charged with several offences in connection with unrelated incidents, including claims he stole a television from Asda in London Road, Swanley, and abused and assaulted witnesses.
It is also alleged the suspect drove while disqualified and took a vehicle without the owner's consent.
The man appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his next hearing in December.
