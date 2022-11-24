Kent Police: Acting chief constable defends plans to cut PCSOs
The Acting Chief Constable for Kent has defended plans to cut the number of police community support officers (PCSOs) by two thirds.
The force has proposed to close 208 full time equivalent PCSO positions, leaving 102 officers in post.
An extra 134 police officers would be moved into neighbourhood policing roles.
Tim Smith said he did not want to see anyone leave unnecessarily but it was the "reality" of managing their budget.
Mr Smith told BBC Radio Kent the force would look at "every single avenue" to save money amid "significant financial savings" over the next few years.
According to Kent Police, the proposals would save the force £6.7m.
Mr Smith promised to do everything he could to give "every single one of those individuals affected" a useful alternative within the organisation "if they want it."
He said the changes were an opportunity to improve the neighbourhood policing model, would put more officers into uniforms and create more visible roles in communities.
'Significant human cost'
On Wednesday Ian Pointon, branch secretary of the union Unison, criticised the plans.
He said: "We must not lose sight of the people involved in this process, our valued colleagues who will lose their livelihoods in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
"There is a significant human cost to this decision."
