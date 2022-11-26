William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour.
William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms.
East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the air "could affect the health of staff" who work for long periods.
It expects to use gas and air (Entonox) again within two weeks.
The news comes only weeks after a damning inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals Trust.
It found as many as 45 babies might have survived with better care.
A statement posted on Facebook on Friday said "mums and babies are not at risk of harm" and that "every other method of pain relief" will be offered.
Checks to make sure maternity staff were working safely showed that some staff may have been exposed to high levels of Nitrous Oxide (a gas present in Entonox).
The hospital said new ventilation systems for the maternity unit had been ordered and it expects to be using Entonox again within two weeks.
