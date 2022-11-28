Kent: Woman dies in two-car crash on London-bound M2
A woman has died in a two-car crash on the London-bound carriageway of the M2.
A red Nissan Qashqai collided with a red Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG at about 06:15 GMT on Sunday between junctions six, for Faversham, and five, for Sittingbourne, Kent Police said.
The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. Police are appealing for witnesses.
