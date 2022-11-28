Ramsgate crash: Father and daughter deaths avoidable, court hears
- Published
A crash which killed a father and daughter and injured three other members of their family was entirely avoidable, a court has heard.
Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, died when a car hit five pedestrians in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August.
Ms Sella was pregnant at the time of the crash.
Nitesh Bissendary, 30, from Manston, is on trial at Canterbury Crown Court accused of causing the deaths.
The father and daughter were walking on the pavement after a meal when they were hit by a car being driven by Mr Bissendary.
Prosecutor Nina Ellin said: "The Crown say that the fault of the collision was entirely the defendant's.
"The collision was entirely avoidable.
"The very fact that the vehicle mounted the kerb showed that the defendant was not controlling his vehicle as a competent and careful driver should do."
The prosecution said his judgment was impaired due to Mr Bissendary's use of cocaine.
For the defence, Surinder Singh Gohlan said Mr Bissendary did not accept his driving was dangerous, claiming he had a momentary lapse in concentration in order to resolve a clutch issue.
Mr Bissendary has pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving, but denies causing death by dangerous driving.
