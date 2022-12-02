Canterbury councillors approve 4,000 home development
A new 4,000 home garden city development has been approved - despite hundreds of objections and fears of "monstrous" traffic.
Covering an area of 565 acres, Mountfield Park is earmarked for the south of Canterbury in Kent.
The application has received 210 objections from residents, parish councils and community groups.
But at a meeting on Thursday, the city council's planning committee gave the development the green light.
The approval gives developers Corinthian Land permission for the first 140 homes - while the remainder received outline approval, meaning they are subject to further applications, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Absolute nonsense'
Those opposed to the development cite the loss of rural and agricultural land, the impact on the identity of Bridge village and concerns over road congestion.
Stephen Peckham, of the Alliance of Canterbury Residents' Associations, said locals have been "largely ignored".
Speaking at the meeting, councillor Nick Eden-Green raised concerns that the road and traffic changes would make access to Kent and Canterbury Hospital harder.
It would require "an absolute nonsense of a route," he said.
Alan Atkinson, chair of Bridge Parish Council, said the road changes and congestion could be "monstrous."
The development will include two primary schools, offices, community spaces, sports facilities and a health centre.
Council officers argued the project would contribute to "sustainable economic development" in the city.
"It will also deliver a significant proportion of the council's five-year housing land supply," the officers added.
"The proposal would represent a highly sustainable form of development and the public benefits would outweigh any identified harm."
The committee also voted to include an additional condition, that a planning sub-committee must meet every six months to monitor the development - including meeting with local residents.
