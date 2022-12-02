Folkestone: Guildhall surgery comes out of special measures
A GP surgery has been taken out of special measures after inspectors found several improvements.
Guildhall Surgery in Folkestone, Kent, is now rated good overall, after an inspection in February rated it inadequate.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said there had been "significant and sustainable improvements".
These include better oversight of test results and the introduction of a dedicated administrator.
The CQC's head of inspection, Neil Cox, said: "The practice had worked hard to make the necessary improvements to ensure patients received safe and effective care.
"Inspectors received feedback that was positive about staff providing good, personalised care and also understood and respected the personal, cultural, social and religious needs of patients.
"There is still some work to be done, but the practice has worked hard to put the improvements needed in place."
