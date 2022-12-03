Canterbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and four hurt in roundabout crash
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in the early hours.
The car, a red Ford Fiesta, crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent, at about 04:20 GMT.
The 18-year-old woman died at the scene. Four other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added.
Kent Police said no other cars were thought to have been involved.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.
