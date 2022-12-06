Neglect at Margate hospital contributed to death of doctor of 45 years, coroner says
Neglect at an understaffed hospital contributed to the death of a doctor with 45 years' service, a coroner said.
Dr David Gordon-Nesbitt, 84, was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on 21 October 2021 with a bowel obstruction.
A tube used to put dye into his stomach was clamped while an X-ray was taken, but was not unclamped afterwards.
The dye and digestive juices were unable to drain away and his lungs filled with fluid.
He then developed sepsis and had a cardiac arrest, the family's lawyer said.
Dr Gordon-Nesbitt, a retired paediatrician, had an X-ray at 21:00 BST on 23 October and was returned to the ward.
North East Kent assistant coroner, Catherine Wood, told an inquest at Maidstone: "The night shift on the ward he was on were short of qualified staff and there was no nurse in charge."
Dr Gordon-Nesbitt started vomiting just after 01:00 but despite medical treatment he died at 04:00 BST the next day, the coroner said.
"He died as a consequence of an acute aspiration of his gastric contents as a result of a bowel obstruction and contributed to by neglect," Ms Wood concluded.
'Horrifying'
His daughter, Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt, said: "Dad was in really good health for a man his age.
"There were too few experienced nursing staff available to work, and a dreadful mistake was made in his care.
"My father gave 45 years of his working life working for the NHS. It is horrifying that he should die like this."
The family's solicitor, Frankie Rhodes from Leigh Day, said: "A finding of neglect in a case such as this is extremely rare."
Sarah Shingler, executive chief nursing and midwifery officer for East Kent Hospitals, said: "We apologise unreservedly to Mr Gordon-Nesbitt's family for the failings in his care.
"We fully accept the findings and conclusion of the coroner and have employed more nurses, increased leadership support on each shift, and strengthened patient safety procedures on the ward."
