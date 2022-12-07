David Fuller: Double murderer sentenced over more mortuary sex abuse
- Published
A former hospital worker who abused female corpses has been sentenced for carrying out further "depraved" acts.
David Fuller is already serving two whole-life tariffs for murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
He was also previously sentenced for sexual offences against 78 dead women and girls between 2008 and 2020.
Fuller, 68, from Heathfield in East Sussex, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier where he was sentenced to four years for abusing a further 23 women.
The former electrician abused the women over a 13-year period at hospitals in Kent and Sussex.
Last month he admitted 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse and four counts of possession of extreme pornography between 2007 and 2020.
'Sick and twisted'
Fuller filmed himself abusing corpses in the mortuaries at the Tunbridge Wells Hospital and the former Kent & Sussex Hospital. He would go into the morgues when other staff had left, often "visiting the same bodies repeatedly", his previous trial was told.
The daughter of one of his victims earlier described to the court how she felt when she found out about the abuse of her mother, saying: "The pain and emotional upset seared through my body like a knife."
Addressing Fuller directly, she said: "David, I want you to know how much damage you have caused, how your sick and twisted behaviour has damaged families like mine.
"I'm pleased you are now being held accountable for what you did only seven hours after she died."
Fuller worked in electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989, and was at the Kent and Sussex Hospital until it closed in September 2011.
He was transferred to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury, where the offences continued until his arrest in 2020.