Herne Bay: Two injured as car crashes into barber shop
- Published
Two people were injured when a car crashed into a barber shop in Herne Bay.
The crash happened at about 11:15 GMT on Wednesday at the Partners Barbers and Tattoo Studio on the High Street.
Images show the vehicle inside the premises surrounded by debris, and with panels and lighting dangling from the ceiling.
The road was shut due to the presence of emergency services, but it has since reopened.
The injuries are not believed to be serious, Kent Police said.
