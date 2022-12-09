Canterbury roundabout crash: Tributes paid to 18-year-old who died
An 18-year-old who was killed in a crash has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful young lady" by her family.
Lucy Billingham died in the crash at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Kent Police said.
Ms Billingham died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 04:20 GMT on 3 December.
Four other occupants of the car, a red Ford Fiesta, were taken to hospital.
Ms Billingham's family has released a statement saying she "had her life ahead of her".
"She was funny, bubbly, kind and a beautiful young lady, who sadly lost her life," they said.
"She was very well known to a lot of people and had a lot of friends. She had just started to come out of her shell and was becoming very confident the last few months.
"She always had a smile on her face, no matter the mood she was always there for everyone."
Sittingbourne School headteacher Nick Smith said he and the staff at the school, which Ms Billingham attended last year, were "devastated".
"She was a kind and friendly student, who was well liked by staff and students alike.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends."
Police said no other cars were thought to have been involved.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.
