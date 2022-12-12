South East snow: Army cadets help cars stuck in the snow
Three army cadets helped several cars on their journey after they got stuck in the snow near Ashurst, Kent.
Brandon and Sam, both aged 15, and Toby, 16, who are members of the Tunbridge Wells detachment, were on their way home in full uniform after playing airsoft in West Sussex.
Several cars were blocking the A264 ahead of them unable to move after the heavy snow.
The weather caused widespread disruption across parts of the region.
Brandon said: "Straight away we thought we needed to help them as we saw people skidding around.
"We decided to help any cars that needed help getting up the hill."
In one car was a young couple with a four-week old baby, which the three friends from Skinners' Kent Academy helped push to the top of a hill.
"We felt like we had accomplished something and helped members of the community," Brandon said.
