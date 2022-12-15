Chatham: Man arrested after stolen parcels found dumped in woods
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following reports of parcels being stolen from a depot.
A large number of packages were found dumped by a member of the public in woodland near Chatham, Kent.
Delivery company Evri said a local team visited immediately and recovered the items.
Police said a man held on suspicion of theft from a depot in Aylesford between 28 November and 5 December had been bailed to 6 March 2023.
An Evri spokesperson said customers affected had been contacted and replacements or refunds had been organised.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure the public that this was a rare incident and hasn't impacted deliveries moving forward," they added.
