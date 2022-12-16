South East Water: Homes without water after frozen pipes burst
Homes across a Kent town have been left without water after freezing weather caused pipes to burst.
South East Water has been forced to apologise to customers for the second time in a week after the supply issues in parts of Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas.
The homes were left without water since Thursday afternoon.
It comes after a power cut left 140 homes in parts of East Sussex without water for over 24 hours on Tuesday.
One school in Tunbridge Wells, Skinners' Kent Academy, has been forced to close for the day as it has no running water or access to toilets.
Local MP Greg Clark said it was time the water company "got a grip" on water issues in the town, and said he was calling for a debate in Parliament to discuss its "unacceptable performance".
It is high time @sewateruk got a grip on these rolling water cuts across Tunbridge Wells. I am meeting with their Operations Director this morning to press for services to be restored.— Greg Clark (@GregClarkMP) December 16, 2022
I have also applied for a debate in Parliament to challenge their unacceptable performance.
South East Water said supplies will begin to return on Friday morning but will be intermittent throughout the day while leaks are repaired.
Steve Andrews, head of central operations, said: "The bursts have resulted in the storage tanks, which hold treated water before it is pumped to homes and businesses, running very low."
The company says it is working to pump more water into the town to compensate for the water loss and refill tanks.
Mr Andrews said engineers were working around the clock to repair leaks.
He added: "But we're are unable to predict which pipes will burst."
The company has urged residents and businesses to check homes, unoccupied properties, outside taps and cattle troughs for leaks.
As of 07:00 GMT, South East Water say they are aware of issues affecting customers in TN1, TN2, TN3, TN4, TN8, TN10, TN11 and TN15.
