Folkestone protest: Channel migrant deaths spark safe routes demo
Protesters have gathered on Folkestone beach to demand safe migrant routes after four people died in the Channel.
Thirty-nine people were pulled to safety in the early hours of Wednesday after a dinghy got into difficulties.
Organiser Bridget Chapman said local churches, a mosque and Labour, Lib Dem and Green politicians backed the demo.
On Tuesday, the government announced new measures to stop boat crossings including a new command centre and more funding to tackle immigration crime.
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for a response to the latest protest.
People taking part in Saturday's demo wrote No More Deaths in the sand and laid flowers.
Ms Chapman said it was only weeks since the anniversary of when another dinghy sank in the Channel on 24 November 2021, killing at least 27 people.
About 80 people attended Saturday's protest held on Sunny Sands, Ms Chapman said.
She added: "We are now saying 'no more'."
She said: "People have had enough.
"People in this town recognise them as fellow human beings and they want them to have access to safe routes."
Kent Police and the National Crime Agency are investigating Wednesday's incident off Dungeness, 30 miles west of Dover.
Ms Chapman, a former refugee charity worker who organised the protest as an individual, raised concerns about the trauma suffered by those making the crossing - and trauma experienced by those who rescue them.
A teenager was among the four who died this week and eight children were among those who were rescued.
Ms Chapman said migrants could have their applications checked briefly in France before being given a cross-Channel ferry ticket - so they could arrive safely, and UK authorities would know who was arriving and when.
"If they've been targeted by the Taliban, or had bombs dropped on their house, or been caught up in a war in Sudan, and if they have a reason to come here, such as family, or they speak the language, we have to give them safe routes or we will have bodies in the Channel," she said.