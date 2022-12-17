Tunbridge Wells water supplies return after ice bursts pipes
- Published
Water supplies are returning to thousands of homes in Kent after freezing weather caused pipes to burst.
About 3,000 customers in Tunbridge Wells and the surrounding areas were affected by intermittent supply.
Some homes had been left without water since Thursday.
South East Water said supplies had been restored to about 2,000 customers overnight and the remaining 1,500 customers would see supplies return on Saturday as the network refilled.
A statement issued by the company said: "We still have many leaks and bursts in the Tunbridge Wells area, which our teams are working swiftly to fix, therefore there may be times when supplies will be intermittent while we make those urgent repairs."
A bottled water station is open at Tesco in Pembury.
The company said issues had affected customers in TN1, TN2, TN3, TN4, TN8, TN10, TN11 and TN15.