Medway Maritime Hospital critical incident stood down
A Kent hospital has stood down a critical incident which was declared due to "extreme" patient numbers.
The Medway Maritime Hospital said it had seen "a significant rise in demand" and declared the critical incident on Thursday.
The hospital said it was now now able to maintain its critical services.
A hospital spokesman said: "Our site remains under considerable pressure and we anticipate having to face further challenges in the near future."
He added: "Following a review, and after much hard work from our colleagues and external partners, we are now in position to maintain our critical services, providing safer care to patients."
Analysis
By Mark Norman, health correspondent, BBC South East
Do not be lulled into a false sense of thinking the NHS is now back on an even keel.
Our hospitals, our ambulance service and our primary care teams are facing huge demand over the holiday period.
But at the moment they don't need the added resources and oversight that declaring a critical incident gives them.
The situation might worsen, but for now it's a little bit of good news.
The hospital spokesman said: "We apologise to any patients who have been affected by the critical incident, particularly those who had non-urgent operations or outpatient appointments rescheduled."
Medway Maritime Hospital has asked the public to only attend the emergency department for serious accidents and life-threatening emergencies.
