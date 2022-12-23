Sittingbourne: Man charged with murder following stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sittingbourne.
Police and paramedics were called to a property off College Road at about 01:35 GMT on Wednesday.
Kent Police said 40-year-old David Perry died at the scene with "injuries consistent with stab wounds".
Rohan Daniels, 18, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday. He will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday.
An investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, Kent Police said.
