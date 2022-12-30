Cost of living crisis: Food bank set up for Tunbridge Wells charity workers
Staff at a charity which supports people with autism and learning difficulties are being forced to use an in-house food bank.
Aspens, based near Tunbridge Wells, set up the food and hygiene bank for struggling employees amid the cost of living crisis.
The charity's chief executive said things have "never been this bad".
A government spokesperson said "unprecedented action" has been taken to support households.
The majority of people who use food banks have benefits as their only income, but a significant minority - historically about 14% - are in work.
The food bank service set up by Aspens provides staff with essentials such as food, hygiene and cleaning items.
Danielle Prior, a support worker who uses the service, said she finds it "nearly impossible" to save for a deposit for a flat with her partner due to increasing food and fuel prices.
"What I've got left over at the end of the month is pretty much nothing," she said.
The charity says its bills have also surged - some as much as 70%.
Chief executive Robert Shanahan said: "I'm embarrassed as a society that we're having to provide food banks. We're the seventh richest country in the world."
The charity, which employs 480 staff, said salaries for all support workers increased last year by over 10%, putting all staff above the real living wage.
Mr Shanahan added: "I never thought in a million years that I would be in a position as a chief executive officer of a charity saying, 'How do we enable our staff to receive money through food banks'."
A government spokesperson said "immediate and unprecedented action" had been taken to support households and non-domestic energy consumers, including charities, with bills over the winter.
"On top of the energy price guarantee, the most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 worth of government support in 22-23," the spokesperson added.
