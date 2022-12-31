New Years Honours 2023: Tony Hudgell's campaigning mother appointed OBE
- Published
A campaigning mother who fought for tougher jail sentences for convicted child abusers has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
Paula Hudgell, from Kent, is the adoptive mother of eight-year-old Tony Hudgell, who had both legs amputated after abuse by his birth parents.
Tony's Law came into effect in June, meaning abusers could now face life imprisonment.
Mrs Hudgell said she was "really humbled" with the award.
She described it as "an incredible end to 2022", as she feared she "might not see Christmas", having been diagnosed with bowel cancer in February, and undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.
"This shows that we are doing the right thing. There has been change and we can make change," she said.
Mrs Hudgell is now campaigning for a child cruelty register to prevent those who abuse children from working with youngsters. It will also allow abusers' children to be taken into care.
She said: "We've got a lot to look forward to in 2023. We're going to keep pushing the Tony Hudgell Foundation to help more vulnerable children."
Other recipients in Kent include Ian Bauckham from Tunbridge Wells, chair of the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), who was made a knight for services to education, and Maidstone and the Weald MP Helen Grant, who was appointed OBE for political and public service.
Nadra Ahmed, from West Malling, became a CBE for her work in social care, as the executive chair of the National Care Association.
