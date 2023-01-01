Headcorn: Car passenger dies after crash
- Published
A woman has died following a crash between two cars in Kent.
The female passenger, who was in her 80s, died in hospital on Thursday following the collision near Headcorn on Christmas Eve.
The incident happened at about 11:00 GMT on the A274 Headcorn Road near its junction with Bell Lane.
A red Seat Alhambra, travelling from Biddenden towards Headcorn, was in collision with a black Audi SQ5 coming in the opposite direction.
Police in Kent are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.