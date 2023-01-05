Lydd Railway Station: Campaigners seek to restore derelict building
- Published
Campaigners are raising funds to restore a derelict historical railway station that they believe could be "a great asset".
Lydd Railway Station in Kent closed to passengers in 1967.
The station on Romney Marsh is now missing its roof after it was gutted by a fire in November.
Network Rail said it worked to find potential new stations but Lydd was "not currently a location we're actually pursuing".
Andy Nash of the Lydd Station Heritage Group said: "We're hoping to first save the building, and do something for local people. Maybe a drop-in centre, a café, maybe even a museum."
"The whole site could be a great asset to the town."
Mr Nash added: "I see it as a bit of a phoenix rising from the ashes."
The railway station, built in 1881, was severely damaged during the fire on 7 November.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Lydd Railway Station was served by a single line track that stretched from Dungeness to Appledore.
It was also previously used as a car workshop before being abandoned and left derelict.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Railways are a fantastic way of providing sustainable travel and we work with government and local authorities on potential new stations.
"The government's Restoring Your Railway fund is currently working on finding suitable candidates for new passenger services, and we're working with councils in north Kent on the potential for bringing passenger trains back to the Isle of Grain.
"However, while the railway to Lydd is still in use, the challenges and costs of upgrading 14 level crossings to allow fast passenger trains across them, along with the relative lack of population in the area, means it's not currently a location we're actively pursuing."
