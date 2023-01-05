Aylesford crash: Pedestrian, 90, dies in crash between car and van
A 90-year-old man has died when he was struck as a car and a van crashed near Aylesford.
The elderly man was a pedestrian who was walking using sticks before the collision, Kent Police said.
The crash happened on New Hythe Lane, New Hythe, between Papyrus Way and Bellingham Way, at 20:40 GMT on Wednesday.
A white Fiat Ducato van and a silver BMW car were involved in the crash, officers said.
Witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time are being asked to contact police.
