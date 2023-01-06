Chatham: Man arrested after series of assaults
A man has been arrested by police investigating a series of assaults around Chatham.
The latest attack happened in Lords Wood Lane, at about 12:15 GMT on Tuesday.
Detectives are investigating possible links to about 10 similar assaults reported since December 2022.
Police are asking anyone who may have been assaulted or have any information to come forward. The 22-year-old suspect remains in custody.
