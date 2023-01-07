Chatham assaults probe: Man charged over attack
- Published
A man has been charged by police investigating a series of assaults.
John Dalley, 22, from Huckleberry Close, Chatham, Kent, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Lords Wood Lane on Tuesday.
He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on 9 January.
Detectives are investigating about 10 other incidents reported in Chatham in December, and are asking witnesses and victims to come forward.
