Arrest after man, 75, hit by van in Tunbridge Wells
A 75-year-old man has been critically injured after being hit by a van in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, police said.
It happened in Culverdon Down just after 17:15 GMT on Saturday, and involved a white Volkswagen Transporter van.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Police say people leaving the nearby Tunbridge Wells v Erith Town football match may have seen the incident.
Witnesses have been asked to come forward.
