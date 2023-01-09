Kent Police investigate suspected killing of owl with catapults
An investigation has been launched after the suspected unlawful killing of an owl.
Police said they believed the incident in Upchurch, Kent, happened in October, but officers have recently come into possession of images of two men they wish to speak to.
Sgt Darren Walshaw said police suspect the owl was killed using catapults.
"We are now issuing photographs of two people who may be able to assist with our enquiries," he said.
Anyone who recognises the men is urged to contact Kent Police.
