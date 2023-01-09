Charcott: Hamlet's history brought to life in new booklet
The story of a hamlet in Kent which was once a "crossroads between ancient trackways" has been brought to life by a local historian.
John Stevens of the Leigh Historical Society spent three years researching Charcott, a small village in the parish of Leigh near Tonbridge.
In 1841, it consisted of a forge and just nine houses, with more buildings added in the decades that followed.
However, Mr Stevens said it was "almost the Spaghetti Junction of its day".
Speaking to BBC South East, he said delving into the past of the small settlement had been likened to peeling an onion.
He said: "You would go through and get to a point where you'd think, 'why did they do that?'"
The village developed at a crossroads of ancient tracks, dating back to the iron age.
"It was almost like the Spaghetti Junction of its day. A crossroads between ancient trackways," Mr Stevens said.
Photographs in his booklet, 'Charcott, 'Where's That and Why?', include images of the old bakery in 1918 and the village's only pub, the Greyhound Inn, taken in about 1912.
Rosa Gower, who lived in Charcott until she was 19, recalled what it was like living in the village during her youth.
"There was only one car in the village, a van at the bakery, and all us kids used to sit in the back and go round delivering the bread with all our feet hanging out," she said.
Angie Jenner, who has lived in the village all her life, recalled her mother telling stories about working for Sir Winston Churchill, who lived about five miles away at Chartwell.
She described how one day her mother took Mr Churchill tea but had not spotted him sitting in his leather bucket chair with his back turned to her.
"There was a big box of chocolates on the table," she said. "She just went to take one. She was going to wrap it up in a serviette for her young nephew.
"Then this voice said, 'So you like chocolates do you?'. So she dropped it. Then three weeks later, when she was on leave, a big box of chocolates turned up."