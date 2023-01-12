GPs offered £15,000 payment to work in Kent and Medway
GPs will be offered £15,000 to join practices in Kent and Medway as part of a new recruitment campaign.
The number of GPs in the area is below the national average, according to NHS Kent and Medway chief people officer Rebecca Bradd.
It is hoped the financial incentive will attract the 15 doctors needed.
Last week the Kent Local Medical Committee called for government action as "chronic underfunding" was causing "tremendous pressure".
The campaign aims to recruit five new GPs for Medway, Thanet and Swale respectively.
As part of the package, GPs will be offered the welcome payment split over 13 months, alongside funded learning and development opportunities.
Ms Bradd said: "GP recruitment is understood to be difficult across the country and we know that in Kent and Medway we have lower than average numbers of GPs. This is true particularly in our coastal areas, where health inequalities are greater."
