Man dies after being hit by van near Tunbridge Wells football ground
A 75-year-old man who was struck by a van has died.
It happened in Culverdon Down in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at 17:15 GMT on 7 January, and involved a white Volkswagen Transporter van.
The man died in hospital on Wednesday, and police continue to appeal for witnesses, particularly among people leaving the nearby Tunbridge Wells v Erith Town football match.
A 55-year-old man arrested over the collision has been bailed.
