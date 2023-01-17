A27 Arundel: Motorist dies in crash with parked police car
- Published
A motorist has been killed when his vehicle hit a parked police car.
The crash happened on the A27, between Fontwell and Arundel in West Sussex, just before 21:30 GMT on Monday.
The police officer had parked the car to help a broken-down motorist. The driver of a white Porsche was declared dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially if they have any dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.