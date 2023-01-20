Cameron Beart: Tributes as Kent councillor dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid following the death of a Kent councillor.
Cameron Beart, from the Isle of Sheppey, died on Friday aged 31, Kent County Council (KCC) announced.
He served as the Conservative representative for the Queenborough and Halfway ward for Swale Borough Council and was elected to KCC in May 2021.
KCC leader Roger Gough said in a statement that he was "deeply shocked and saddened" to hear of the sudden death of Mr Beart.
"In his time on this council and throughout his political career, it is clear that Cameron was totally dedicated, first and foremost, to improving the lives of people on the Isle of Sheppey, and a fierce fighter for the island and all who live there," he said.
"It's hard to comprehend that someone so young and with such a promising future ahead of him is no longer here. He will be sorely missed by us all."
'Sadly missed'
Mr Beart was a member of numerous council committees across areas including youth services, environment and transport.
He also previously held the position of deputy mayor of Queensborough Town Council.
Fellow Sheppey councillor Andy Booth said: "I am deeply upset at the sudden and tragic death of Cameron.
"His strength, courage and enthusiasm for the role of a councillor was beyond reproach. He will be sadly missed."