Southern Water: Supply problems affect parts of Kent
- Published
Some residents in Broadstairs, Margate and Ramsgate have experienced water supply issues since Saturday night.
Southern Water has apologised for the "distress and inconvenience" this has caused.
The company said it was "drawing up a plan" for bottled water stations to be made available for customers.
In December, thousands of customers in Kent and Sussex faced persistent water outages after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly overnight.
Customers in Ramsgate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate in Kent may wake up this morning to no water or low water pressure. We're continuing to work on a fix to restore supplies. We're very sorry for the distress this is causing. https://t.co/hcFL9iCp0n— Southern Water (@SouthernWater) January 22, 2023
Southern Water said it was closely monitoring the situation.
In an update posted online, it said: "Our teams have worked through the night to repair our water booster station in Broadstairs, Kent, following disruption to water supplies in the area.
"The network is complex and it will take time to get water flowing throughout and for water to fully return this morning."
The company confirmed it had started to deliver bottled water to people on its priority services register.
