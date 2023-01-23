Rag'n'Bone Man performs with Barry from EastEnders at Kent venue
- Published
Rag'n'Bone Man made a surprise performance in Kent alongside former star soap star Shaun Williamson.
Best known for playing Barry in EastEnders, Williamson was hosting one of his 'Barrioke' events when the award-winning singer joined him.
The pair performed a rendition of Part Of Your World from Disney's The Little Mermaid and The Beatles' Hey Jude at The Forum in Tunbridge Wells.
Williamson also sang with Rag'n'Bone Man on his hit single Human.
The Uckfield-born singer replaced the word 'Human' for 'Barry' in his breakthrough track, and many concert-goers joined in with the new version of the song.
Rag'n'Bone Man is not the first star to perform alongside Williamson, who joined Sam Fender on stage at last year's Truck Festival.
Williamson, who lives on the Isle of Sheppey, is currently touring Barrioke - in which he sings pop classics - across the UK.
Rag'n'Bone Man joined him on stage on Saturday, on the second night at The Forum, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
The singer recently appeared on EastEnders.