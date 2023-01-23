Sturry: Car leaves road and crashes into village home
A car left the road and crashed into a property in a village near Canterbury.
Kent Police said it was called just after 10:00 GMT to a property in Fordwich Road, Sturry, at the junction with Mill Road.
Pictures from the scene show a silver car with its hazard lights on, wedged into the front of the property in a residential area.
The force said officers were still at the scene and delays were expected. There were no reports of any injuries.
