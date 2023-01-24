Rolling Stones: Jagger and Richards statues planned for Dartford
Bronze statues of Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will be erected in their home town.
The pair met on a platform at Dartford station in 1961, forming a friendship that would lead to the foundation of The Rolling Stones in 1962.
The statues, which capture the duo mid-performance, will be installed in Dartford High Street in April.
The local council's leader said he hoped the statues will show that anyone from the town could "change the world".
Jagger and Richards both attended Wentworth Primary School in the town, with Jagger going on to study at Dartford Grammar.
The Rolling Stones became one of the most successful bands in history, with an ongoing career spanning more than 60 years.
Dartford Borough Council leader Jeremy Kite said the town was "proud" to call the pair their own.
"We want to demonstrate that people can come from a very small town like Dartford and go out and change the world," he said.
"The town has a really good relationship with them. I think people are going to love it."
The statues, which will be sited at the town's One Bell Corner, are being created by renowned sculptor Amy Goodman, whose previous works include Florence Nightingale, Sir Stirling Moss and a Gurka memorial.
Being commissioned by the council to create the piece was "mind-blowing", she said.
"Out of the blue I was shortlisted," she said. "There was no particular remit. I thought their music is their love, their passion. So I thought them actually performing, the chemistry of them on stage - I thought that's how I wanted it.
"And every time I've worked on this project, I've listened to their music. I've always got that going on in the background."
A blue heritage plaque was previously unveiled to honour the pair's meeting at Dartford station.
