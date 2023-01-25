London ULEZ: North Kent residents fear 'colossal' impact of expansion
The expansion of London's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) will have a "colossal" impact on people who live in North Kent, according to residents.
The scheme charges drivers of vehicles that do not meet emissions standards, and is due to be expanded to London's boundary in August.
Pro-ULEZ campaigners say the scheme is vital to help reduce air pollution.
But motorists in bordering towns fear they will be unfairly impacted each time they venture out in their cars.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has been approached for a comment by the BBC.
Dartford resident Michael Gallifent said his garden wall sits on the Bexley boundary and it was "unfair"on people like him.
He said: "Anybody coming in, either shopping, schools, doctors, hospitals, things like that... if they haven't got a compatible vehicle, they will have to pay £12.50 each day.
"The impact is going to be colossal and the emissions are going to be so diluted out here that it shouldn't be necessary," he told BBC South East.
Mike Phillips, also from Dartford, said he had to scrap two "perfectly good" non-compliant cars and buy a new one so he could visit his stables "200 yards into Bexley".
He added: "You can't sell a car around here for any value. If it doesn't comply, nobody is going to buy it."
Mother-of-two Koushee Dhawotal owns a car that does not meet the standard and said she and her husband cannot avoid crossing the boundary into London.
"It's a massive strain," she said, "because the cost of living is increasing and on top of that another £12.50 all the time we go into London or anywhere.. It's too much."
However, pro-ULEZ campaigners say potentially unpopular action is needed to clean up London's air.
Jemima Hartshorn, founder of campaign group Mums for Lungs, said respiratory illnesses in children were "strongly linked, contributed to and exacerbated by" air pollution.
"We all need to do what we can to keep children safe and the air pollution in Kent will reduce as well as a consequence," she added.
The scheme has been introduced by the Mayor of London, as transport is devolved in the capital.
But Dartford MP Gareth Johnson has called for a meeting with the Transport Secretary to try to stop it.
Mr Johnson said: "The border between London and Kent is not neat... people cannot avoid paying it. This is what is so wrong about it.
"People in Dartford do not vote for the London Mayor," he added. "It's taxation without accountability. It's imposing this on local people rather than them having any say over the issue".
The Department for Transport has been approached for a comment.
The ULEZ scheme was expanded to include a larger part of London in October 2021.
Since then, Transport for London has issued 148,048 fines to vehicles registered in Kent, Sussex and Surrey for not paying the £12.50 charge.
Figures released to the BBC under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that 54,700 fines were unpaid.
The ULEZ scheme is due to be expanded on 29 August 2023.
