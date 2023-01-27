Workers at Tonbridge Castle Christmas event yet to be paid
Staff who are yet to be paid for working at a Christmas event in Kent say they are worried about being able to afford their rent.
The Castlemas event at Tonbridge Castle hosted 64 festive stalls, as well as an igloo theatre, live music and a bar.
According to an email sent to staff, the company that ran the event has been unable to pay employees due to the impact of the cost of living crisis on this year's revenue.
Castlemas Ltd are yet to comment.
Thomas Dye, who is owed £800 for two weeks of bar work, said he has been forced to use his savings to afford his rent.
"It's sad really. I'm going through my savings now as I don't have the money to pay rent," he said.
"That was money for a house or a holiday this year, but we'll have to see now. I need to get another job now and save up again."
Oliver Tourle and Hannah Rotchell, who run Castlemas Ltd, have emailed former employees to say that due to unforeseen circumstances, such as inflation, they have been in a "financially difficult position".
But according to Companies House, a company carrying out the same business, which was also run by the couple, entered into insolvent liquidation after the same Christmas event last year.
Ryan Weeks performed four times at the event but said he still has not been paid the £300 he is owed.
The singer said numerous invoices and emails have been ignored by the company.
Meanwhile, bar worker Shene Hardcastle, from Hadlow, urged the company to communicate better with staff.
The 21-year-old said she accepted the job to help pay for her rent - but without the £600 she is owed, she was forced to pay a late rent fee.
"Even if they said they hadn't reached a conclusion yet but we will communicate with you as soon as we know. But they've been ignoring our emails, ignoring our calls," she said.
The company did not respond to the BBC's request for a comment.
