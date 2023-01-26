Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
- Published
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder.
Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022.
Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a hole through the front door of the property.
He denied murder but was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, and will serve a minimum of 27 years.
Police said they were called to Elfrida Close at 03:10 BST on 16 July 2022.
Witnesses said Allen and Ms Murphy had been socialising with neighbours before an argument broke out between the couple at their home in which she was assaulted.
She fled to a neighbour's house, where Allen followed and kicked a panel out of the front door, Kent Police said.
When Ms Murphy came to the door to ask him to leave he reached through with a knife, inflicting what police described as a "catastrophic" wound to her leg, and she died at the scene.
Allen fled but was arrested in Clifton Place two hours later.
Det Insp Lee Neiles of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "Thomas Allen's violent actions have deprived Ms Murphy's family of a loving presence in their lives and I would like to express my sincere condolences to them.
"I urge anyone suffering abuse or violence at the hands of a partner, or someone they know, to contact police as soon as possible. We will take action to keep you safe and hold those who might harm you to account."
Kelsie Murphy, 26 and of West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate, was also charged with assisting an offender, but those charges were dropped before coming to trial.
