Mackenzie Croxford-Crook funfair death was misadventure, coroner rules
- Published
A teenage boy crushed to death on a closed fairground ride died through "misadventure", a coroner has ruled.
Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, from Deal, died on 3 August after entering Forest Amusements Family Funfair in Pencester Gardens, Dover, before it was open.
He gained access with a number of friends and used dodgems and trampolines before he was crushed by a ride called Body Count.
A teenager described hearing Mackenzie scream as he became trapped.
Det Supt Anthony Welsh, from Kent Police, summarised the friend's statement, at the inquest at County Hall, in Maidstone.
He said he and Mackenzie had met up during the night and taken an early train to Dover, where they met three female friends at the fairground.
They played on some rides, before moving to Body Count - a spinning ride consisting of several arms with four-seat gondolas attached.
They pushed the ride to get it moving, before Mackenzie tried to climb to the top and became trapped.
"He heard Mackenzie scream," Det Supt Welch said.
'Tragic consequences'
The teenagers tried to free him but were unable to.
The boy then rang the emergency services but said Mackenzie was not moving.
A post-mortem examination recorded the cause of death as traumatic rupture of the liver and spleen, the court heard.
An ambulance service statement read out said Mackenzie's chest was crushed after he become trapped between a support beam and the arm of a chair.
Maria Forest, who organises the funfair, said in a statement that it was required to have at least three security guards when open but "no security once the funfair is closed."
Ride operator Luke Shufflebottom said he had set up Body Count in the same spot eight times previously and there was no requirement for the fairground to be fenced off.
"Some fairs fence it completely and they don't allow access, but it is not something we have to do," he said.
Roger Walton, strategic director of operations and commercial at Dover District Council, told the inquest the local authority was considering changes to its regulations.
"The question is whether there should be security out-of-hours as well, to safeguard the equipment and to safeguard those who might inadvertently gain access to it," he said.
Recording the death as misadventure, assistant coroner James Dylan said: "Because Mackenzie had chosen to climb the ride, he was undertaking a risky activity, and it had the tragic consequences that it did."
