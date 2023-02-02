Margate: Dreamland allowed to double number of outdoor gigs
One of Kent's biggest venues is to be allowed to double the number of outdoor gigs it can hold.
Dreamland in Margate has been given permission by Thanet District Council to hold 40 open air concerts instead of the current 20.
The venue claimed that it would "not continue to be successful without the increased number".
But some residents living nearby said the noise would "cripple their quality of life".
The historic amusement park has seen stars including Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Tom Grennan take to the stage in recent years.
Tom Jones, Human League and Primal Scream are already lined up for performances this summer.
The venue will be permitted to hold some gigs with an audience of up to 20,000, although the current capacity is considerably smaller.
Some residents living in nearby high-rise block Arlington House objected to the changes, in letters to the district council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Lyndon Brand said his windows rattle during events. He said: "It's absolutely sickening. It will cripple my quality of life even more than already."
Jess Search, co-chair of the group A Better Arlington, said: "The majority of us are very supportive of Dreamland as a business, but we just want them to meet us halfway".
The venue has also been allowed to host indoor events ending at 04:00 eight times per year, with all other indoor events ending at 02:00.
Eddie Kemsley, Dreamland chief executive, said: "Never more than now has the town needed a venue offering a variety of entertainment.
"Now is the time for Dreamland to thrive."
The council's environmental health department initially objected to the application, saying the existing licence is "already at the limit of acceptability".
Speaking after the decision, Ms Kemsley said: "We're very much looking forward to expanding our programme of live events and welcoming more artists and customers to Dreamland and Margate."
