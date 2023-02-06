ULEZ expansion: London emission zone 'extremely unfair' for Kent drivers
Kent County Council said it is considering moves to block signs warning of London's expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on its roads.
From 29 August drivers of the most polluting vehicles must pay £12.50 a day to drive in Greater London.
Surrey County Council has already said it will block the signs in the county.
Transport for London (TfL) said ULEZ is "vital in tackling the triple threats of air pollution, the climate emergency and congestion".
The ULEZ, which is already in force in central London, will border several areas of Surrey, and Kent.
David Brazier, the Cabinet Member for Highways at Kent County Council, questioned if owners of old vehicles would be able afford to drive into London every day once the zone is expanded.
He told BBC Radio Kent: "We find that extremely unfair on our residents.
"We have already written to Tfl to explain our views."
"What we're asking for is an extension of the scrappage scheme," Mr Brazier said.
"If the people in Kent who own non-compliant vehicles could be helped to buy compliant vehicles, then we would benefit from that."
He said he had recommended to KCC's cabinet that "we follow the line that Surrey has taken and tell the Mayor [of London] that he will not be installing any warning signs on our territory until we get a proper meeting of minds and a little bit of cooperation".
Last week, Surrey County Council said it will block signs warning of the expanded zone on its roads. TfL needs the county council's agreement to put the signs in Surrey.
"We believe that, if there are no warning signs, fines could not be imposed," Mr Brazier added.
He also said he supported London's desire to improve air quality in the capital.
Christina Calderato, TfL's director of strategy and policy, said: "Those living outside the London boundary will also benefit from cleaner air, as drivers outside the capital shift to more environmentally friendly vehicles that meet the ULEZ standards.
"Funding for the scrappage scheme is limited, so it is aimed at Londoners who need it the most.
"The capital has not received funding for a scrappage scheme from the government like other UK cities."
