Oasis Academy: Sheppey school to be taken over by new academy trust
- Published
A school rated inadequate by Ofsted will be taken over by a new academy trust.
Oasis Community Learning's board of trustees has agreed to transfer Oasis Academy in Sheppey to another trust.
Last year, inspectors found pupils using "foul, homophobic, racist and sexist language" at the school, which is the only secondary school on the Isle of Sheppey.
A trust spokesperson said the decision was made "with a heavy heart".
"Despite the hard work of our staff and the significant investment and new processes that have been introduced at the school, we are sorry that we have not been able to successfully deliver the exceptional education environment that our young people deserve," they said.
The decision was made in mutual agreement with the Department for Education (DfE).
"We will work with the DfE whilst they appoint a new trust and will ensure this process is managed as smoothly as possible for the benefit of the students we serve," a spokesperson added.
"The decision to hand over the academy is one we have taken with a heavy heart."
An Ofsted report rated the school "inadequate" in four categories, with more than half the pupils at the academy not attending regularly.
A DfE spokesperson said the school would be transferred "to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken to provide the best possible standard of education to its pupils".
"We are working closely with Oasis Community Learning, who mutually agreed on the transfer, to ensure a smooth process that limits disruption to pupils and staff," they said.
Oasis Community Learning also said it planned to continue its collaboration with local partners to provide youth and community work beyond the transfer.