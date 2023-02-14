Banksy confirms Margate Valentine's Day artwork is his
- Published
A mural that has appeared on a wall in Margate has been confirmed as the work of street artist Banksy.
It shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
Banksy published a picture of the work on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day morning, and many of the comments suggest he is referencing fighting violence against women.
The elusive artist captioned the piece "Valentine's day mascara".
Banksy also posted pictures showing a close-up of the woman's smiling, but seemingly battered face.
The artwork, which incorporates a real dumped chest freezer, also features a variety of rubbish on the ground, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.
Banksy has previously created artwork for Valentines Day, including a piece which appeared three years ago in Bristol, the reputed home city of the artist.
In December, Banksy created 50 screenprints which are to be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.
The anonymous graffiti artist previously confirmed he had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to locals.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.