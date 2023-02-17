Ashford Borough Council cuts funding amid swimming pool closure row
- Published
A council is set to cut funding to two companies which operate its leisure facilities amid the long-running closure of a swimming pool.
Ashford Borough Council warned the operators - Tenterden Leisure Trust and Serco - after Tenterden Leisure Centre was most recently shut last December.
The pool has only been open for three of the last 18 months.
A Serco spokesperson said the closure has been "deeply regrettable" for all concerned.
The pool first closed in October 2021, before reopening in September the following year. However, it was forced to close again in December 2022 after debris fell from the roof.
Major works also include improvements to the pool filtration system and a redecoration of the poolside flume area.
The council agreed a financial support package with the two operators "to assist with the difficult times" during the Covid pandemic.
With financial support exceeding £1m of taxpayers' money and the pool remaining closed due to works, Tenterden Leisure Trust and Serco have been given three months' notice that funding will cease, a council spokesperson confirmed.
Councillor Matthew Forest said the council wanted to see the pool "reopen as soon as possible".
A Serco spokesperson said: "This is a deeply regrettable situation for all concerned.
"We still hope to reopen dialogue with the council on ways we can identify what needs to be done and fast track repairs so that the whole centre can open again for the local community to enjoy."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.