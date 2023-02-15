Whitstable man's carbon monoxide warning after family tragedy
A man who found his mother and daughter dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has said they made a mistake that took both of their lives.
Tyla Wanstall found his mother Leah Churchill and sister Brooke Wanstall in his Kent burger van, which they had gone to decorate for his birthday.
They turned on a generator in the van which he only used outside, he said.
Mr Wanstall warned people to be aware of the dangers of the deadly gas and to use carbon monoxide detectors.
He said: "It was a mistake my mum made just out of the goodness of her heart and that was it and it's taken both of their lives."
Police, fire and ambulance teams went to the van in Old Thanet Way, Whitstable, on Tuesday morning.
Mr Wanstall said firefighters discovered the generator had run dry, with a higher carbon monoxide reading.
He said: "My sister was 17. She was a baby. She was just starting her life. She'd got her driving test next week. She was a kid. She wasn't even 18. She didn't even experience life.
"My mum just did anything for anyone. All my mates loved her, she loved all my mates.
"She died - they both lost their lives - in their last moments in this trailer putting a smile on my face."
Stephanie Trotter, president of the Carbon Monoxide and Gas Safety Society, said carbon monoxide was "a deadly gas which cannot be sensed using any human senses".
She said less than 2% of carbon monoxide in the air could kill in minutes.
"You've got to know about it and prevent it and a good way of preventing it is to be aware of the dangers," she said. "It comes from any carbon-based fuel that burns, so it's not just gas, it's not just coal, it's wood, petrol, diesel, anything."
She urged people to service appliances regularly, to have chimneys and flues checked and to ensure there is adequate ventilation.
Kent Police said the deaths were being treated as "non-suspicious" and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
