Banksy Margate Valentine's Day artwork piece removed again
Part of a Banksy artwork that appeared in Margate on Tuesday morning has been removed for a second time.
A broken freezer was removed by a gallery on Wednesday evening.
London-based Red Eight Galleries said it removed the appliance to "ensure the integrity" of the artwork, which they plan to dismantle and put on display.
The freezer was removed hours after it had been returned by the local council who put it in storage "on the grounds of safety" on Tuesday afternoon.
The gallery also erected a Perspex sheet around the mural, which is on a wall of a property.
The mural shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
Banksy published a picture of the work on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day morning, and many of the comments suggest he is referencing fighting violence against women.
The elusive artist, who captioned the piece "Valentine's day mascara", also posted pictures showing a close-up of the woman's smiling, but seemingly battered face.
Julian Usher, chief executive of Red Eight Galleries, told the BBC they had been contacted by the property owner of the house on which the mural is painted.
Mr Usher said the gallery plans to remove the entire installation and display it, possibly at a local museum.
He said the piece would be used to raise awareness of domestic violence and to help raise money for local charities.
The artwork also featured a variety of rubbish on the ground, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.
Banksy has previously created artwork for Valentines Day, including a piece which appeared three years ago in Bristol, the reputed home city of the artist.
